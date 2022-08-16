BETER content for SOFTSWISS following new igaming partnership

Share Facebook

SOFTSWISS’ Game Aggregator will now gain access to BETER’s portfolio of live casino games thanks to a new collaboration between the gaming software developer and the betting and gaming provider.

The new partnership will enable BETER to expand the reach of its content across a range of new brands and markets, with SOFTSWISS’s partners gaining access to games including Roulette, Top Card, Baccarat, Blackjack, as well as Asia-facing titles like Bet on Teen Patti and Andar Bahar.

Anna Vikmane, Director of BETER Live, said: “Working with SOFTSWISS represents a significant achievement in terms of our company’s international development. We will continue to fulfill our ongoing mission, namely to provide our partners and customers with a next-generation gaming experience. And, thanks to this new partnership, we will be able to scale up and strengthen our operations.”

In addition to a number of casino titles, SOFTSWISS clients will also benefit from BETER’s crypto-ready payment options as well as “24/7 streaming, studio design and a bespoke marketing tool”.

Nikita Keino, Partner Managers Team Lead at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, added: “BETER Live is a competitive player in the igaming market that demonstrates a quality-oriented approach to product development.

“We are delighted to welcome BETER Live as one of our providers, and we look forward to an exciting partnership.”