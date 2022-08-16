BETER content for SOFTSWISS following new igaming partnership

BETER content for SOFTSWISS following new igaming partnership

Erin-Marie Gallagher August 16, 2022 Europe, iGaming, Latest News Comments Off on BETER content for SOFTSWISS following new igaming partnership

SOFTSWISS’ Game Aggregator will now gain access to BETER’s portfolio of live casino games thanks to a new collaboration between the gaming software developer and the betting and gaming provider.

The new partnership will enable BETER to expand the reach of its content across a range of new brands and markets, with SOFTSWISS’s partners gaining access to games including Roulette, Top Card, Baccarat, Blackjack, as well as Asia-facing titles like Bet on Teen Patti and Andar Bahar.

Anna Vikmane, Director of BETER Live, said: “Working with SOFTSWISS represents a significant achievement in terms of our company’s international development. We will continue to fulfill our ongoing mission, namely to provide our partners and customers with a next-generation gaming experience. And, thanks to this new partnership, we will be able to scale up and strengthen our operations.”

In addition to a number of casino titles, SOFTSWISS clients will also benefit from BETER’s crypto-ready payment options as well as “24/7 streaming, studio design and a bespoke marketing tool”.

Nikita Keino, Partner Managers Team Lead at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, added: “BETER Live is a competitive player in the igaming market that demonstrates a quality-oriented approach to product development.

“We are delighted to welcome BETER Live as one of our providers, and we look forward to an exciting partnership.”

Tags

Check Also

SBC News BETER lanches iframe to push ‘radically new approaches’ to esports betting

BETER lanches iframe to push ‘radically new approaches’ to esports betting

Adopting a focus on engagement, betting content and data provider BETER has launched an iframe …

SBC News SOFTSWISS maintains ‘rapid development’ of sportsbook product

SOFTSWISS maintains ‘rapid development’ of sportsbook product

SOFTSWISS has introduced an iframe integration to its SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, with the goal of boosting …

BETER upgrades efootball live streams with new in-play stats widget

BETER upgrades efootball live streams with new in-play stats widget

BETER will create a “more electrifying betting experience” across its efootball live streams with the …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies