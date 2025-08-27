Sportingtech adds ISO certification for increased security

Share Facebook

Turnkey betting and gaming solutions provider Sportingtech has been accredited with ISO 27001 certification.

The certificate is recognised internationally, serving as evidence that the companies that receive it are taking proactive measures to protect their sensitive information assets against cyber threats and data breaches.

Sportingtech’s latest certification spans across the organisation’s operations in Portugal, Brazil, Bulgaria, and Malta. It applies to every aspect of the development and support of its online gaming platform, including integration with gaming operators and third-party providers.

Michael Jack, CTO of Sportingtech, said: “Data security is not just a tick-box exercise, it’s a mindset that runs through every layer of our organisation.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a clear signal to our partners and customers that we’re serious about safeguarding information and upholding the highest standards of operational excellence.”

This latest achievement will help boost Sportingtech’s global expansion ambitions, which are already realised across several continents.

The firm is strategically positioned to benefit from the much promising Eastern European market thanks to its office in Bulgaria, which it opened in October 2024.

Sportingtech is also poised for growth some 5,000 miles away, and in particular Brazil, where it received a certification by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) in December last year.

This was a mandatory requirement to operate in the regulated market, which opened in January 2025 and is already projected to reach billions of dollars in value over the next few years due to the tech-savvy population and its love for sports.

Expanding into markets like Brazil shows the geographic reach Sportingtech is focused on building up. Its Latin American objectives sit alongside its plans in Africa, for example, where it has partnered with the likes of 888Africa.

