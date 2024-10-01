SBC News New Sportingtech facility opens doors in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia
Viktor Kayed October 1, 2024

Sportingtech has bolstered its geographical presence with the reveal of a new office in Sofia, Bulgaria. 

The igaming platform provider’s latest strides in Eastern Europe come soon after a similar move saw the opening of a new facility in Brazil’s São Paulo – as the market gears up towards a launch early next year. 

According to Sportingtech, the  “cutting-edge” office space will ensure future growth opportunities in the region. 

Tom Ustunel, CEO of Sportingtech, commented: “We pride ourselves on delivering a highly configurable platform that allows our customers to create unique and seamless player experiences.

“Our investment in this new office and our tech team ensures we can continue pushing the boundaries of innovation, stability and customisation—keeping our clients ahead of the curve.” 

Most recently, the firm entered into a partnership with events consolidation platform 23:59, which will enable operators part of the Sportingtech network to optimise their campaign plannings on par with some of the biggest tournaments in the sports calendar.

