Sportingtech expands global capabilities with 23:59

Betting and gaming solution provider Sportingtech has expanded its global reach thanks to a new partnership with events and holiday consolidation platform 23:59.

Through the latest partnership, Sportingtech will enable operators to personalise their offering with major events.

The system provided by 23:59 offers optimised campaign planning through easy integration with alert support that suggests the best time to run a campaign based on dates and specific times of the year.

Robert Nevill, Senior Commercial Manager at Sportingtech, said: “We believe the new tool will help our clients find customised opportunities to enhance their marketing and promotional activities.



“When discussing Brazil, live sports have become a crucial aspect of the entertainment sector. Given Brazilians’ strong passion for football, many businesses are competing to gain a piece of this market, and being aware of upcoming events and holidays can provide a significant edge in crafting more effective campaigns.



“Operators can now capitalise on great opportunities in Brazil through our newest feature and the developments we are currently working on.”

Sportingtech will be able to utilise its latest partnership as it heads into Brazil, with the market’s expected annual growth rate standing at 9.11%.

Elad Beni , 23:59 Co-Founder, said: “We are truly happy with this amazing partnership; knowing Sportingtech product and team, we are absolutely sure that 23:59 will have a great impact on the way CRM planning is managed by Sportingtech customers.

“The Brazilian market is booming, and we are sure that the current and future customers in Brazil and not just will have the benefit of stepping forward with the way they are approaching their players with top-of-the-line planning.”