Genius Sports launches BetVision for global soccer

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Genius Sports announces a ‘breakthrough innovation’ launching its BetVision solution for soccer, to deliver new interactive engagement for in-play betting audiences.

In time for the concluding matchdays of the European football season, BetVision is a proprietary built sports betting visualisation platform providing AI-powered stats and to drive engagement with Genius Sports’ live streams of soccer matches.

The BetVision solution enables viewers to interact with live broadcasts through real-time data overlays, personalised features, and seamless in-play betting which are all integrated into a single video player.

BetVision – Proven Capacity

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, declared that “BetVision for Soccer defines a new era of interactive sports betting and fan engagement,”

“This isn’t just a product, it’s a revolution in how fans watch, interact with, and enjoy the most popular sport in the world. By uniting immersive live streaming, real-time data, and seamless in-game betting into one platform, we’re delivering a next-level experience for our customers.”

Prior to its new adoption, the BetVision platform has been tested in the US market, providing its customised sports streams and betting services to DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars Entertainment sportsbooks.

US players reacted favourably to real-time statistical information and customisable display options along with instantaneous in-play wagering functionality that integrated with the live stream.

vet

Touch-to-Bet: in-Stream and seamless

The ‘Touch-to-Bet is a ‘one engagement’ function represents a first-of-its-kind innovation in BetVision that enables users to make instant bets by touching specific players displayed in the live video feed.

The function eliminates the separation between watching and wagering while providing a seamless real-time betting experience that maintains fan engagement with the action. Touch-to-Bet merges visual interaction with personalised market offerings to enable viewers to actively engage in their own customised journey that matches their personal interests.

Full Football Coverage

The rights-holder Infront Bettor and BetVision have established a strategic partnership to deliver premier football competitions from Europe and South America including French Ligue 1, Brasileiro Série A, Dutch Eredivisie, and Turkish Süper Lig.

Sportsbook operators will be able to apply BetVision across 120 football competitions worldwide because of this expansion to boost fan participation while increasing their in-play betting revenue generation.

Chris Catling, Head of Infront Bettor, said: “BetVision aligns perfectly with our wider product strategy, which focuses on fan engagement and making betting streams more immersive.

“Since launch, we’ve introduced innovations like real-time streaming and instant highlights – and this takes things a step further. It’s great to see our rights portfolio brought to life through such an interactive and bettor-friendly experience.”