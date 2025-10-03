Genius Sports names new global CFO

Share Facebook

Genius Sports has welcomed Bryan Castellani as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

The sports betting tech provider will base Castellani in New York, putting him on direct reporting duties under Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Locke.

Castellani will oversee Genius’ global financial operations, leading financial strategies and accounts analytics, coupled with the supervision of treasury, tax, investor relations, risk and compliance, and capital allocations at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on the US.

On that note, the new CFO will also play a supporting role in strategic transactions, such as partnerships and M&As, closely collaborating with outgoing CFO Nick Taylor to ensure a smooth transition.

Commenting on his appointment, Castellani said: “I’m excited to join Genius Sports as it continues to redefine how data and technology power sports.

“Building on recent strong performance, Genius Sports’ exclusive rights, market-leading products and global reach create a unique platform to keep building momentum.

“I look forward to partnering with Mark and the team to drive efficient scale, sharpen execution and deliver for customers, partners and shareholders.”

Castellani’s portfolio includes over two decades of senior experience across media and entertainment companies, including roles at ESPN and The Walt Disney Company.

He joins Genius Sports from Warner Music Group, where he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Welcoming the new CFO aboard and shedding more light on his future responsibilities, Locke added: “This appointment comes at a pivotal moment for our business.

Bryan combines deep financial discipline with an understanding of scaling media platforms which is exactly what we need as we take Genius Sports into its next growth phase.

“From powering immersive fan products to delivering personalized advertising campaigns, we’re building the most advanced technology stack in sport, and Bryan will ensure we convert that product leadership into durable growth and cash generation.”