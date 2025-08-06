Share Facebook

Genius Sports has built on a strong start of the year to close Q2 with 24% year-over-year-group revenue growth.

The company saw Q2 revenue climb to $118.7m (Q2 ‘24: $95.4m), with Adjusted EBITDA increasing 64% YoY to hit a new quarterly record of $34.2m (Q2 ‘24: $20.8m).

Betting Technology, Content and Services (BTCS) was again the fastest-growing business segment, with revenue there increasing 30% YoY to $87.5m through higher betting volumes, increase in contract pricing and expansion of product value.

The $87.5m mark is lower than the BTCS revenue returns of $106m for the first quarter of the year, which might’ve been significantly bloated by favourable conditions in Brazil thanks to the launch of a regulated betting market in January.

Media Technology, Content and Services revenue went up 4% YoY to $18.6m (Q2 ‘24: $18m). Revenue from Sports Technology and Services skyrocketed with 22% YoY to $12.6m (Q2 ‘24: $10.3m), which Genius attributed to higher sales of products built with GeniusIQ technology.

Again, the value of the above two segments was outperformed by Q1 results, but within norms as the period leading up the summer season is historically lacklustre in terms of sports globally.

Rest of year also looking good

Going into Q3, Genius will rely on the success of Q2’s partnerships to expand the value of its proposition, such as a data and video distribution deal with the NFL through the 2030 Super Bowl.

The Genius BetVision product will also be integrated across top-flight Italian football competitions thanks to a deal with Serie A through 2029, which is bound to positively impact BTCS revenue performance in the next quarter.

Genius has also announced that Bryan Castellani will take on the Chief Financial Officer role, effective 1 October 2025, with outgoing CFO Nick Taylor to ensure accounts remain unaffected during the Q3 and Q4 transition period.

As a result of a stable performance in H1 and expected growth for the remainder of the year, Genius has raised FY2025 guidance to $645m in Group Revenue and $136m in Adjusted EBITDA.

Guidance featured in the previous quarter included FY25 Group Revenue of around $620m and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125m.

Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, commented: “Our new partnerships with Serie A and European Leagues further demonstrate the strength of our technology and how it is fundamentally transforming the traditional rights model.

“Additionally, our extended and expanded partnership with the NFL reinforces our confidence in the long-term model, paving the way for continued margin expansion and cash flow growth for the foreseeable future.

“The strong momentum and new commercial successes across Betting, Media and Sports underpin our increased full-year 2025 guidance.”

