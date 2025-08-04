Serie A backs Genius Sports to power-up betting data

Share Facebook

Genius Sports has won the exclusive rights to capture and distribute betting-related data, content and media for Serie A.

The NYSE-listed sports and betting technology group will serve as the lead betting data and intelligence steward of Serie A through to the end of the 2028/29 season.

In a landmark multi-year agreement announced today, Genius Sports has secured full exclusivity over the live data and video distribution rights for Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana — a significant win that reinforces the company’s dominance in global football data provision for sportsbooks.

Genius will be the sole authorised distributor of real-time betting data and low-latency video streams to sportsbooks worldwide, deploying its proprietary BetVision platform to deliver live matches enhanced with interactive betting features, statistical overlays, and customised viewing modes.

The agreement ensures that sportsbooks will receive the fastest, most secure, and most accurate official data and video streams available, safeguarded by comprehensive anti-piracy and data integrity protocols.

Luigi de Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A, commented: “Data and technology are transforming football, with growing importance across sport, media, and betting.

“That’s why we’re proud to announce a landmark agreement with Genius Sports who, in recognition of their visionary technology, will now become the sole authorised distributor of official Lega Serie A data and international streaming rights for betting operators through the 2028/29 season.

“In this rapidly evolving market, this partnership ensures only verified, official data is commercialised — protecting fans, preserving integrity, and defending vital revenue for clubs. It’s a decisive step in our fight for legality and a call to lawmakers to support the rights of leagues and the safety of bettors.”

Italian betting transition

The Serie A agreement comes at a transformative time for the Italian wagering market, as the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli (ADM) launches its overhauled licensing regime for online gambling.

Under the new framework, €7m licences are being granted to approved operators, with 46 licences already awarded as part of Italy’s new regulated online betting system.

The reform is seen as a major step in modernising the Italian gambling industry, in which Serie A will negotiate new advertising and sponsorship terms in the Autumn with Italy’s Ministry of Sports.

Genius’ exclusive position within Serie A betting distribution positions it at the centre of this next phase in the Italian market’s development.

Genius backs unrivalled Euro Football Coverage

This Serie A deal follows closely on the heels of Genius Sports’ pan-European agreement with the European Leagues Association, announced just last week. That agreement granted Genius exclusive rights to distribute official betting data from 17 domestic football competitions across Europe, including leagues in Denmark, Switzerland, Poland, and Romania.

With rights to the NFL, Premier League, Ligue 1, and now Serie A, Genius Sports now commands what is arguably the most valuable content portfolio in the global betting data space.

Ahead of the start of a new European football season, Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “We’re proud to announce our partnership with Serie A, one of the most prestigious football leagues in the world, and the most important sport in the largest sports betting market in Europe.

“With Serie A now secured, Genius Sports commands the most valuable rights portfolio in global sports betting — spanning the NFL, Premier League, and top-flight Italian football. We are not riding momentum; we’re driving it. Our technology, scale, and execution are unmatched. Guidance will be updated to reflect this positive commercial performance.”

