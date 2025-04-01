Unlocking Business Growth with Modern Fraud Prevention:

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

With fraud prevention no longer just being about reducing risk, it’s a powerful business growth driver and competitive edge. For iGaming operators, leveraging modern fraud prevention technologies is essential to confidently acquire new players, prevent bonus abuse, and maximize the ROI of player acquisition campaigns.

To help businesses understand how they can use fraud prevention to drive revenue and improve efficiency, SBC Webinars are hosting a live webinar alongside SEON, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, 2 April at 14:00 BST. This session will seek to demonstrate how leading iGaming brands are allocating more resources for new user acquisition while simultaneously preventing bonus abusers.

Key Topics of Discussion:

How modern fraud prevention strategies can boost revenue and reduce player friction.

Real-world examples of companies turning fraud detection into a strategic advantage.

Actionable steps to seamlessly integrate fraud prevention into your business model.

The webinar will also explore how a strategic fraud prevention approach fosters collaboration across internal stakeholders, ultimately leading to better decision-making and business outcomes.

Featured Speakers:

Krassi Ivanova , Head of Fraud, 10Bet

Nick Gunn , VP Global Revenue, SEON

Filip Gvardijan , Head of Fraud Prevention, Superbet

Sign up for the live webinar via this link.