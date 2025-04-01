Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Yevhen Krazhan has been named the new Chief Sales Officer at GR8 Tech.

Effective today (1 April), the appointment comes as GR8 Tech enhances its ‘client-centric’ approach, with a current focus on enhancing the earliest stages of provider-operator interactions.

Krazhan said of his new role: “GR8 Tech is growing fast, and this transition lets me focus entirely on expanding our global sales, strengthening partnerships, and delivering solutions that meet the real needs of modern operators.”

In detail, the igaming solutions provider is looking to build deeper connections with potential clients, gain a clearer understanding of their needs and strengthen product-market fit.

Therefore, Krazhan will work to create data-driven and client-centric sales systems, strengthen feedback loops between commercial and product teams and build a strong, sustainable agent and distribution network.

“I’m excited to take our commercial strategy and execution to the next level and achieve great results,” the new Chief Sales Officer added.

Effect in the sector

Previously GR8 Tech’s Chief Business Development Officer, Krazhan has been described as instrumental in driving the company’s international expansion, which has involved securing more than 60 clients.

The firm praised Krazhan for this evolution, lauding it as ‘a continuation of his impact’ with an intensified push towards strategic growth and commercial excellence.

“In his new role as CSO, he will focus even more sharply on global sales execution, agent network management, and go-to-market acceleration,” GR8 Tech explained.

The move shortly follows the promotion of Kateryna Pozdnysheva to Chief Client Officer in February, who now oversees the day-to-day management of GR8 Tech’s key accounts, offering direct client support.

Sergey Ghazaryan was also recently appointed as Chief Revenue Officer of the Cyrus-based firm.

Continuing to prioritise clients

Last week, in line with the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), GR8 Tech’s Head of Sport Product, Vlad Andrusenko spoke to SBC News about how the brand’s operator partners can make the most of cricket betting in a time when the sport enjoys a growing global audience.

He explained: “By offering features like one-click bet recommendations, our multi-bet hub, and flexible bonuses, we make multi-bet adoption more intuitive and attractive.

“Also, our exclusive bet builder for in-play cricket allows players to create custom bets within the same match – a feature only a few operators worldwide provide.”