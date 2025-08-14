GR8 Tech embraces personalisation in new bonus platform

Share Facebook

Bonuses are a key part of a bookmaker’s marketing and customer engagement toolkits, and this has been recognised by B2B firms like GR8 Tech – though the practice is facing increasing regulatory pressure.

The Cyprus-based B2B gaming tech firm has launched a new platform, CRM Bonus Shop, developed with the intention of driving engagement, increasing retention and optimising bonus budgets via gamified rewards.

GR8 Tech has also taken a leaf out of the digital currency book, with the Bonus Shop offering free bets, free spins, gamification items, and physical prizes, in exchange for a custom-branded artificial currency which players can earn via triggers like deposits or email verification.

Kateryna Schevchenko, CRM Product Manager at GR8 Tech, said: “Personalisation is at its core. By tailoring offers to custom player segments, we ensure every user sees and can purchase the bonuses they truly want, boosting engagement significantly.

“Additionally, the platform gives operators full control over the in-game economy by allowing them to set custom ‘prices’ for products using virtual currencies. This flexibility helps optimise retention costs, manage bonus budgets effectively, and maximise ROI.”

Bonuses are an operator practice that are facing regulatory pressure across several markets. A ban on bonuses in Spain was lifted last year, for example, but now the government is evaluating whether to introduce it after seeing a huge increase in operator turnover over the following year.

The UK, meanwhile, has changed rules around cross-selling bonuses, a recommendation of the country’s Gambling Act review White Paper. Operators will no longer be able to promote casino offers to customers, and vice versa.

This does not mean that the act of bonusing has been entirely killed off in markets like the UK, however – free bets and free spins are still commonplace, for example. GR8 Tech’s platform targets this continuing demand.

Also, a lot of the scrutiny around bonuses has come from the fact that customers often didn’t get a choice in what bonuses they were sent. By giving customers more choice via personalisation, GR8 Tech may be trying to solve this issue.

The firm has highlighted what it believes are key benefits of the new platform, citing a 25% increase in first time deposits, an average retention rate of 80%, and 75% monthly active users interacting with gamified tools.