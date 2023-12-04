Xtremepush to bolster Vibra Gaming marketing suite for LatAm

Share Facebook

Xtremepush has announced a breakthrough partnership with Vibra Gaming, in which its marketing suite will optimise marketing campaigns and retention programmes for Vibra Gaming’s South American clients.

Launching the collaboration via Brazilian operator Betsul, Vibra Gaming’s clients that leverage its igaming platform can deliver personalised messages across all marketing channels thanks to Xtremepush’s proprietary technology.

Robbie Sexton, Head of Partnerships at Xtremepush, stated: “We are already live with Vibra Gaming via Betsul in Brazil, which has been a great start to our partnership. The results have been really positive and it is hugely exciting to now be able to extend our solutions to all operators on the Vibra platform.

“LatAm is a key strategic market for Xtremepush, so partnering with one of the region’s leading platforms is the ideal next step.”

With Xtremepush’s optimisation and automation CRM tools available on Vibra Gaming’s platform, the LatAm-based supplier’s operator partners can also offer players personalised incentives at key times to drive player engagement and retention using mobile, web, email, SMS and social channels.

Ramiro Atucha, CEO of Vibra Gaming, added: “We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Xtremepush and it embodies our commitment to deliver unrivalled gaming experiences for our partners and their players.

“Xtremepush’s market-leading customer engagement solutions enable us to continue providing our partners with creative, reliable and innovative solutions, always going above and beyond their expectations.”