SBC News Xtremepush to bolster Vibra Gaming marketing suite for LatAm

Xtremepush to bolster Vibra Gaming marketing suite for LatAm

Ted Menmuir December 4, 2023 Latest News, Marketing, Technology Comments Off on Xtremepush to bolster Vibra Gaming marketing suite for LatAm

Xtremepush has announced a breakthrough partnership with Vibra Gaming, in which its marketing suite will optimise marketing campaigns and retention programmes for Vibra Gaming’s South American clients.

Launching the collaboration via Brazilian operator Betsul, Vibra Gaming’s clients that leverage its igaming platform can deliver personalised messages across all marketing channels thanks to Xtremepush’s proprietary technology.

Robbie Sexton, Head of Partnerships at Xtremepush, stated: “We are already live with Vibra Gaming via Betsul in Brazil, which has been a great start to our partnership. The results have been really positive and it is hugely exciting to now be able to extend our solutions to all operators on the Vibra platform.

“LatAm is a key strategic market for Xtremepush, so partnering with one of the region’s leading platforms is the ideal next step.”

With Xtremepush’s optimisation and automation CRM tools available on Vibra Gaming’s platform, the LatAm-based supplier’s operator partners can also offer players personalised incentives at key times to drive player engagement and retention using mobile, web, email, SMS and social channels.

Ramiro Atucha, CEO of Vibra Gaming, added: “We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Xtremepush and it embodies our commitment to deliver unrivalled gaming experiences for our partners and their players.

“Xtremepush’s market-leading customer engagement solutions enable us to continue providing our partners with creative, reliable and innovative solutions, always going above and beyond their expectations.”

Check Also

SBC News Lauren Fleshman’s ‘Good for a Girl’ wins William Hill SBOTY2023 award 

Lauren Fleshman’s ‘Good for a Girl’ wins William Hill SBOTY2023 award 

“Good for a Girl: My Life Running in a Man’s World” – the memoir of …

SBC News DSWV claims full-house as ODDSET joins trade body

DSWV claims full-house as ODDSET joins trade body

Deutscher Sportwettenverband (DSWV) has accomplished a major directive for its trade body, as ODDSET Sportwetten …

SBC News KSA warns ISP providers to uphold KOA advertising rules 

KSA warns ISP providers to uphold KOA advertising rules 

Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the Netherlands Gambling Authority, has warned web hosting providers to ensure that they …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2023 | Manage cookies