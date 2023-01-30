Bobby Longhurst: Sportingtech carrying momentum into 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sportingtech’s Managing Director Bobby Longhurst outlines the new products and proven solutions that the company will showcase at ICE, and details plans for further enhancements to its player engagement tools.

2022 was another amazing year for Sportingtech and we’re looking forward to carrying that momentum into ICE London. The company has exhibited at the show before, of course, but visitors to our impressive 650sq.m stand will notice a whole new look and feel when it comes to the brand behind our core focus of sportsbook and casino.

New too is our latest product – our iFrame solution allows operators to seamlessly introduce a sportsbook offering into their existing front ends while accommodating their current UI. Its single integration also provides them with the same great benefits as full turnkey customers. Already live with several customers with extremely positive results, this evolving option will continue to grow in 2023 in new and emerging markets and provide operators and their customers with engaging betting opportunities.

Alongside the release of new solutions, Sportingtech will also be discussing our flagship platform that sets the industry standard and strives to stay ahead of the competition. Its solid foundations have helped ensure we are able to roll out our products in new and emerging markets and expand our footprint. The platform gives operators access to more than 65 sports, 9,000 games and over 1,000 betting markets, as well as a vast array of casino titles, and is at the forefront of new launches in emerging markets across the globe.

In 2022, it launched across four incredibly distinct markets in Africa, with high-profile operators including 888Africa and, soon to be, SunBet. These launches, which went live in two months, were a testament to not only the scalability and the quality of our solutions, but the experience and dedication of our delivery and IT teams bringing such high visions to fruition.

Driving engagement with tailored betting

The 2022 FIFA World Cup provided a huge opportunity for Sportingtech’s products and services to be on proud display – and they duly delivered. The event really emphasised how sportsbook provision now needs to encompass next-level solutions that suit individual markets and are customer-centric.

Features like Bet Assist have tackled that challenge head-on. It can generate automated betting tips based on historical data, as well as live-score and AI analysis covering both pre-match and in-play markets with complete bet slip integration. As a result, we have seen user engagement increase dramatically, with retention and turnover rates also seeing the same result.

FIFA’s event also saw the company achieve commercial success through its Popular Bets & Popular Events widget, which collates and displays the 10 most popular bets and events across an operator’s platform, refreshing every five minutes. Despite these huge wins, we plan on further enhancing our offering for operators and customers alike.

To meet the demand from customers for more tailored betting opportunities, we are further enhancing this element of our tech solution and recognise that a copy-and-paste solution will no longer suffice when not only attracting new customers but retaining existing ones.

There is a growing appetite from end-users for a product that feels specifically catered to them as standard. Our offering stands out in a competitive market, and we are striving to build on the strong footprint we have already made in LatAm, enabling businesses to thrive by meeting the individual needs of each operator partner.

Visit Sportingtech at booth S4-530 at ICE London, on 7-9 February 2023.