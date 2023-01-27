GiG to power new LatAm player JOY Enterprise BV

Share Facebook

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has expanded its presence in the burgeoning South American igaming market, becoming the lead platform solutions supplier to JOY Enterprise BV

Securing a five-year agreement, GiG will provide its platform account management (PAM) to power JOY Enterprise BV soon to be launched Playr.bet brand in Latin America

“This is a new venture into an unknown vertical for us and it was clear from the start that GiG’s technology would enable us to access the opportunities inherent within our existing customer base,” read JOY Enterprise BV’s statement.

“What was also clear throughout the process was GiG’s capacity to help us understand the challenges ahead of us, and moreover, to help us overcome them.

“They were a partner for us even before we had agreed the deal in that regard, and ensured we wanted GiG as our platform provider.”

GiG has stated that being able to personalize the user experience will help JOY Enterprise “power unique experiences within the online casino sector,” as well as one that is “unparalleled” to anything else on the market.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, added: “Delivering new revenue streams for organizations with established online customers is at the core of what we can offer.

“Whilst remaining committed to the principles of not resting on our successes, we can take pride in the continued strength of our technology and on the strength of the relationships we’ve built with our partners.”