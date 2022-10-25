Share Facebook

Sportradar has continued to collaborate with the International Cricket Council (ICC), signing an agreement with the group covering live fielding data.

The partnership will see Sportradar capture said data using its cricket collection tool, marking the first time it has ever used the solution in the sport.

Objectives of the agreement are to increase engagement with and understanding of cricket’s ‘third-discipline’ of T20 cricket, as the firm’s cricket collection tool makes its debut in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Our aim is to create the world’s most intelligent cricket platform and the latest enhancements to our data capture tool is yet another step in this direction,” said Sam Taylor, Managing Director of Strategy and Sports Solutions, Sportradar.

“We are committed to delivering innovation and technology to help grow the sport and are thrilled that these game-changing new features are being used for the first time at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“The value of faster, deeper data to sport and its fans is well established, we are extending our pursuits to pinpoint the insights that have a meaningful impact on the game and thereby the knowledge, engagement and enjoyment of the audience. We look forward to sharing the outcomes and benefits with our cricket partners worldwide.”

Sportradar’s tool is the first to collect and code comprehensive fielding data and standard batting and bowling statistics, capturing up to 80 data points per ball bowled and at the lowest latency in the market.

The partners stated that data will be used to power the ICC’s website and mobile app, whilst also being provided via bespoke feeds to media outlets and broadcasters globally to broaden live commentary with deeper insights.

International cricket boards will gain access to ‘deep analytics’ for teams, as well as be able to power match centres and assets with in-depth cricket data available in the market. This looks to make the process of player selection and rankings more comprehensive in the future.

Sportradar first partnered with the ICC last year, in an agreement which named the Swiss company the data and media distributor of 275 matches, running through to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.