Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sportradar has signed its latest corporate partner, putting pen to paper on a multi-year contract with digital global betting media firm XLMedia (XLM).

As official sports data provider of XLM, Sportradar will supply betting odds and insights, as XLM identifies an ‘increased demand’ for sports betting across its network of websites, in tandem with international growth.

Further caveats of the deal include a suite of visualisation tools, such as widgets and live match trackers, which XLM will incorporate into its operations to enhance its editorial content.

Elizabeth Carter, VP of Global Marketing and Communications at XLMedia, said: “Partnering with an innovative sports technology company like Sportradar is key to XLMedia’s ambition to fuel fan engagement and enrich the audience experience across our sports media and sports betting brands.

“We’re confident that the premium products Sportradar provides will increase demand from audiences and advertisers alike. Our team is thrilled to expand this partnership and integration over time.”

Both European-based businesses – founded in London and St Gallen, Switzerland, respectively – XLM and Sportradar have been pursuing further expansion in the rapidly growing North American betting space.

This has seen the sportstech and data firm list on the NYSE, whilst London Aim-listed XLM whilst the latter’s Sports division performed well in H1 trading, with revenue doubling from $11.7m in 2021 to $34m this year.

Bolstered by the acquisition of US-based Sports Betting Dime and Saturday Football Inc, against the backdrop of a packed US sports calendar, the group’s US growth in this sector dominated that of Europe, where income stood at $3.8m.

Eyeing up further growth in the region as well as in other international markets, XLM will leverage Sportradar’s real-time sports data products to support expansion of the Sports Betting Dime, saturdaytradition, saturdaydownsouth, CrossingBroad, EliteSportsNY and Canadian Sports Betting sites.

Brian Josephs, Sportradar’s Head of Regional Sales, North America, added: “This partnership highlights Sportradar’s ability to be a one-stop shop for exclusive betting data and sports content for XLMedia’s high quality publisher partner brands and highly engaged audiences.

“The dynamic, relevant and engaging products that XLMedia will receive through this partnership will not only resonate with fans and bettors alike, but also aid XLMedia in further monetizing their audiences.”