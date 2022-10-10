BETEGY recruits ‘media pro’ Phil McIntyre as VP of North American Sales 

Share Facebook

BETEGY has confirmed the appointment of Phil McIntyre as Vice President of North American Sales, tasked with the commercial development of its automated sports data services and solutions for North American partners.

A seasoned sales executive within TV and media, McIntyre is a former Senior VP of Nexstar Digital and a Business Development Consultant for the digital media agency SmithGeiger.

BETEGY highlighted McIntyre’s proven experience, having won campaign accounts of leading US media firms CBS, Univision, Sony Entertainment, Sinclair, CNN, Bloomberg Television, Comcast, ESPN, Starwood Capital and Hearst.

Commenting on the appointment, Alex Kornilov, CEO at BETEGY, said: “Phil has been a consultant and great supporter for BETEGY for a few years now, and we are thrilled to finally have him on board.

“His unique expertise helped companies leverage research and data for both brand development and visual optimization across digital, mobile, social, multi-screen, eCommerce and even the world of VR.

“This is exactly what we are set to do at BETEGY, and with serious plans to disrupt the future of sports and gaming, we’re fully confident that he’ll be able to help the largest global brands capitalize on our technology.”

Based at the company’s newly established New York City office, McIntyre will spearhead the commercial development and strategy for BETEGY sports data services within the US and Canada.

McIntyre joins BETEGY’s senior management team as the company embarks on its next stage of corporate development, having secured the financial backing of Malta-based venture capital fund Yolo investments.

Phil McIntyre added: “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and excited to join a strong team of innovators and complement it with everything I have to bring aboard. The past three years with BETEGY has been a great success, and I look forward to the new challenges and milestones to reach together.”