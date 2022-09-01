Flows selects Pragmatic for no-code automation tech

Share Facebook

Pragmatic Solutions has secured its latest major commercial partner, as the ink dries on a newly signed contract with innovation platform Flows.

Seeking to enhance the options available to its customer base, Flows will leverage Pragmatic’s ‘no-code innovation platform’, enabling itsits clients to build features and applications without code.

Additionally, the company will also use Pragmatic’s solutions to allow the use of different data points from one location, which it believes will accelerate delivery, increase innovation and reduce operational and developmental time and costs.

Domenico Mazzola, Director of Sales, said: “We are delighted to be a part of Pragmatic Solutions Integration Hub for their platform clients to take full advantage of our innovative tool. It’s great to see an industry leader recognise the importance and benefits that Flows, no-code automation can bring to their business.

“Establishing partnerships with Tier 1 suppliers like Pragmatic Solutions is a great achievement for Flows and one we’re very proud to have formalised. We look forward to welcoming Pragmatics platform clients in the near future.”

Looking beyond the partnership, Flows stated that integration of Pragmatic’s player account management (PAM) fits in line with its goal to function as ‘the most agnostic piece of software on the market’.

The company aims to support operators, suppliers and affiliate networks across the gaming space with accelerating development, by allowing said companies to ‘innovate freely and without constraint’.

For Pragmatic, the agreement represents another stepping stone for the company as it pursues further growth, having extended its reach into the sports betting scene from its home turf of igaming towards the start of this year.

In a major development for Pragmatic, the company secured DAZN as one of its first sportsbook clients back in April, supporting the launch of the DAZN Bet sportsbook app with its platform and solutions.

The company’s partnership with DAZN came to a head two weeks ago when DAZN Bet made its debut in the UK market, with entry into other regulated European jurisdictions such as Spain as well as further afield in the US in the commercial pipeline.