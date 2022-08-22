DAZN Bet tests the waters as UK becomes debut market

Share Facebook

DAZN’s long-running sports betting ambitions reached fruition today as the company’s DAZN Bet product made its market debut in the UK.

The first sector to count DAZN Bet as an operator, the UK will function as a pilot for DAZN’s beta product to be tested and further developed, with plans for the final offering based around ‘enhancing interactive experiences’ for sports fans.

A global sports streaming service – known in the UK primarily for its extensive boxing coverage – DAZN plans to launch its partner sportsbook into ‘other European markets’ such as Spain, as well as Ontario in North America later in the year.

“The initial launch of DAZN Bet is the start of an exciting journey across media and sports betting and further delivers on commitments we have made to revitalise sports viewing for fans,” DAZN Bet CEO Mark Kemp remarked.

“We are on a mission to create a richer entertainment product that over time is integrated into DAZN’s daily destination sports business, where possible.”

As previously stated, the UK will function as a learning market for DAZN before its betting operations are expanded beyond the country’s borders, with the firm specifically seeking to find out how its subscribers would prefer to interact with a wagering product.

Formed as part of a ‘strategic partnership’ with the OTT sports platform, DAZN aims to ‘refresh the casual betting market’ by factoring in recreation, socialisation and relevance to sports fans’ tastes and demands into its offering.

Entry into betting has been a key goal of DAZN for some time, having built up a strong foundation in sports streaming; the company appointed former Entain executive Ian Turnbull as EVP of Betting and Gaming last year.

The company later embarked on a wide-reaching recruitment strategy, apportioning Kemp as CEO in April, whilst Shane McLaughlin is overseeing the ongoing market entry into the UK and later plans for Expansion in Canada as Managing Director for the UK and Ontario.

In support of its growth in betting, DAZN has detailed plans to leverage its ‘invaluable access to an engaged customer base’, gained through providing aforementioned sports streaming services in over 200 countries.

As well as marking DAZN Bet’s first active market, the launch of the betting brand in the UK is a major development for Pragmatic Play, which is the sportsbook platform provider of the company – having expanded its services from igaming into sports betting at the start of the year.

Kemp concluded: “Whilst this market entry will be a learning phase, our goal is to provide sports fans with a fantastic recreational sports betting product for DAZN’s global sports fans community. It is a journey, and we begin it now.”

Inclusion of betting and gaming into its commercial operations is a key aspect of DAZN’s plans to become ‘the daily destination for sports fans’ by providing a multi-dynamic entertainment experience, covering broadcasting, content and news, wagering and trading of NFTs, tickets and merchandise.