Sofia Lanza has been promoted as AstroPay’s Chief Banking Officer (CBO), as the payments provider seeks to maintain momentum on its international growth plans.

The new hire’s responsibilities will concern development and management of relationships with global banking and payment service providers for AstroPay, which is targeting new markets and verticals.

Indicative of its growth ambitions, the company recently announced the launch of its Global Affiliate Programme, seeking to enhance its global network of partners, including companies in the igaming space.

“I have been impressed with AstroPay’s strong growth and exceptional journey so far and I am making the most of this new opportunity the company has offered me,” Lanza remarked.

“Working with a multicultural team that is extremely driven and passionate about innovation is both inspiring and rewarding.

“AstroPay is in the path of growing its operation, reaching users all over the world and making payments accessible to every person regardless of their location, language or financial situation.”

A law graduate from the Universidad de Montevideo and member of the Board of Directors of Cámara Uruguaya de Fintechs, Lanza previously worked for AstroPay as a Legal Advisor back in 2018 and has since held the position of Chief Corporate Development.

To achieve the objectives of her CBO role, AstroPay explained that Lanza will work to facilitate partnerships with the aforementioned targeted global banking firms and PSPs to foster ‘better engagement and innovative solutions’.

Lanza’s promotion is the second major HR move by AstroPay this month, following the recruitment of Fayyaz Ansari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) last week.

Mikael Lijtenstein, AstroPay CEO, said: “Sofía is the perfect professional to assume this new position as she has a deep knowledge of the company’s expansion strategy to become the number one payments provider globally.

“She brings tremendous experience to a dynamic company like AstroPay and her leadership and expertise continue to be an asset to the business. Her passion for innovation and growth is closely aligned to our mission and I am excited to be working with her in driving the adoption of our solutions to financial institutions around the world.”