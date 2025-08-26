Share Facebook

For relative newcomer companies in very competitive markets, standing out from the crowd is a constant challenge, which has now also fallen on Stakemate.

Founded in 2022, the same year it also secured a UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) licence, London-headquartered Stakemate is a social sportsbook which leans heavily on the latter syllable of its name.

The firm finds itself competing in a very packed British market, one which is also facing political pressure and changing regulatory dynamics. To set itself out from the competition it is turning to the UK’s extensive B2B betting sector.

A recently concluded tender process ended in Stakemate choosing Racing and Sports (RAS) as a feed provider. The partnership encompasses data from leading racing rightsholders such as Sports Information Services (SIS) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG).

In addition, Stakemate will leverage editorial content, fully managed trading, customer profiling and customer retention marketing (CRM) engagement tools. The company is essentially outsourcing its horse racing trading operations to R&S due to having no in-house team of its own.

Arya Tayebi, CEO, Stakemate, said: “Racing and Sports made racing simple. Their support, clarity, and flexibility gave us full confidence. This is a real partnership built on shared goals to set a new benchmark for the industry.”

Horse racing has been facing a challenging couple of years, with attendances declining and the gradual withdrawal of the UK retail betting industry from the country’s high streets also having an impact – racing being a vital element of the betting shop experience.

It remains a popular betting sport nonetheless, however, in both the traditional retail and online space. It remains the second most popular betting sport in Britain, behind football which overtook it back in 2019.

Standing out with a solid racing product therefore still makes a difference. This has been recognised by RAS, an Australia-founded company which after inking deals with the likes of Sky Racing World and XB Net made the leap to the UK racing space, partnering with Metric Gaming earlier this year.

Commenting on the Stakemate deal, James King, Global Head of Trading, Racing and Sports: “With more content and bet types on the horizon, this partnership shows how our Managed Trading Service can flex to meet the evolving strategies of innovative operators.”

