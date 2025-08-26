Share Facebook

BoyleSports has rolled out its new brand platform, Back Yourself, designed to highlight the mindset of ‘a confident sports bettor’ as the operator continues its £100m UK relaunch.

The campaign is led by a cinematic brand film that aims to take viewers on a journey inside the thought process of a sports fan.

Aimée Prendergast, Marketing Director at BoyleSports, said: “This campaign brings our new positioning Back Yourself to life in a bold, cinematic way that reflects the confidence at the heart of our brand.”

The film is set within a train carriage that represents the inner workings of a bettor’s mind. Inside it, a series of stylised scenes play out: Managers in tactical debate, pundits analysing injuries, statisticians processing data and the frantic energy of live match commentary.

The sequence builds to a moment of clarity, where the noise fades and the customer makes a confident decision to place a bet – which aims to be a visual expression of BoyleSports’ Back Yourself brand message.

The film was created by Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin with production partner Stink Films, and directed by Ben Nakamura Whitehouse.

It was shot on one of Belgrade’s largest stages, where a full-size train set was constructed against large LED backdrops. The landscapes were produced by Dublin-based GABHA Studios.

Alongside the film, BoyleSports commissioned a full photography shoot, translating the “train of thought” idea into print and outdoor creative assets that builds out the wider brand.

Refreshed identity

The launch builds on BoyleSports’ recent revamp in the UK which included a modernised logo, updated colour palette and streamlined typography aimed at boosting recognition across broadcast, sponsorship, retail and digital.

As part of this investment into its British operations BoyleSports is also rolling out more than 200 new retail outlets, investing in technology upgrades and creating around 1,000 jobs.

“It’s the cornerstone of our UK relaunch and we’re excited for fans to see a new side of BoyleSports across TV, OOH and digital,” added Prendergast.

The move also follows the bookmaker’s recent partnerships with West Ham United and TNT Sports’ Premier League coverage, further strengthening its profile in the British market.

Digital push

Speaking to SBC News last week, BoyleSports’ Chief Commercial Officer, Troy Cox, went into further detail on the company’s plans to strengthen its UK presence. The operator is investing heavily in digital innovation as part of the aforementioned £100m-plus expansion plan.

Cox acknowledged the wider market challenges but highlighted the opportunity: “There’s a lot of focus moving away from retail and there’s a lot of focus moving away from the UK and I think we see an opportunity there for us to invest heavily on our digital side of the business and then move that digital space into our retail space.

“Our UK presence as a team is not as high as some of the other key players there. That gives us the time to make a space for ourselves within that competitive area.”

