BoyleSports has been named the official sponsor of TNT Sports’ Premier League coverage for the 2025/26 season as the firm marks another significant step in its £100m UK expansion plan announced in July.

The sponsorship will see BoyleSports branding featured across all non-whistle-to-whistle coverage of the 52 live matches, as well as highlights packages and supporting shows airing after 9pm.

Troy Cox, Chief Commercial Officer at BoyleSports, said: “Sponsoring TNT Sports’ Premier League coverage will put BoyleSports front and centre at one of the UK’s biggest broadcasters, reaching millions of football fans each week.

“It’s a landmark moment in our £100m plus UK relaunch, combining over four decades of betting expertise with a bold new brand identity and an ambitious growth plan across digital, casino and retail.”

The move also coincides with the launch of the company’s new TV campaign this weekend, promoting its ‘Back Yourself’ message, created in collaboration with Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin.

The campaign aims to put BoyleSports’ refreshed brand identity front and centre, connecting with football fans across digital, TV and retail channels. The deal will put the company’s brand front-and-centre for many British football fans, serving its ambitions in the country.

Wider UK growth strategy

The TNT deal adds another layer to the firm’s broader UK growth strategy that has also included a multi-year partnership with West Ham United which was announced last month.

BoyleSports is now the London-based club’s front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 season – a collaboration that ends as the front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship ban comes into play.

The agreement is part of the aforementioned £100m rebrand in the British market, which also includes more than 200 new store openings, technology upgrades and the creation of 1000 jobs.

On this, the operator’s CEO, Vlad Kaltenieks, said at the time: “The UK is one of the most exciting, well-regulated and competitive betting landscapes in the world, and we believe we offer something genuinely different to customers.”

“We’ve listened to what our customers have told us they want, and with £100m plus committed to team, innovation, retail expansion and product development, we’re investing in the future of betting and staking our claim as a major player in the UK market.”