BoyleSports has extended its partnership with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) for the World Grand Prix.

The operator has been title sponsor of the event since 2019 and has now pledged to a further three years.

PDC CEO, Matthew Porter, commented: “BoyleSports has been a valued partner of the PDC for many years and we’re delighted that they will continue as title sponsors until at least 2027.

“The BoyleSports World Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the PDC calendar and we are excited to grow the tournament in the coming years.”

The double-in, double-out tournament sees the top 32 ranked players in the world competing over the course of a week in a straight knock-out style format.

The tournament is set to return to Mattioli Arena in Leicester in October for a fifth year running.

Tonnes to charity

Last year, the Grand Prix saw Mike De Decker win his first ever Major. During his journey to the final, BoyleSports donated £10,000 to Bipolar UK – mirroring Paddy Power’s hugely successful and widely published charity campaign around the World Darts Championship (WDC) in 2023/24 and 2024/25.

The operator had pledged a donation of £20 for every double 20 hit during the tournament and De Decker’s winning dart in the final was fittingly the 365th time the ‘tops’ target had been hit across the week.

That meant a total of £7,300 had been raised as the Belgian defeated Luke Humphries 6-4, which was then rounded up by BoyleSports.

James Wade, currently ranked 10th, was asked to choose the charity and opted for Bipolar UK, where he is an ambassador.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be extending our partnership with the PDC for another three years,” added Sharon McHugh, Head of PR and Sponsorship at BoyleSports.

“The BoyleSports World Grand Prix is truly unique with its double-in, double-out format adding an extra layer of drama and excitement. We’re very proud to continue supporting such a prestigious tournament that never fails to deliver unforgettable moments.”

Gambling remains on the oche

Gambling partnerships are extremely popular in the sport. For example, Paddy Power holds its position as the title sponsor of the PDC’s biggest tournament, the aforementioned WDC. Meanwhile, the PDC Premier League, currently ongoing, has BetMGM in the spotlight. William Hill has also held significant partnerships in darts in the past.

The betting industry has experienced a huge rise in the number of people betting on darts over the past decade, and even more so since Luke Littler’s rise to fame during the 2023/24 World Championships.

The sport now ranks among the top 10 most popular sports for betting in the UK, which is likely also down to the fact that there is such a variety of betting markets available.

Beyond darts, BoyleSports also has strong links in horseracing. In recent weeks, the operator was named the sponsor of Lockinge Stakes through a partnership with Newbury Racecourse.