BETBY has taken another step forward in its Latin American expansion plans through a new partnership with Calímaco.

The long-term deal will see Calímaco integrate the supplier’s sportsbook solution, including its proprietary esports feed BETBY Games, and trading and risk management services.

Stefanos Karakidis, Head of Business Development at BETBY, said: “We are excited to partner with Calímaco, a company that shares our vision for technological excellence and operator-focused innovation.

“Integrating our complete sportsbook solution into Calímaco’s platform will enable brands across LatAm to elevate their sports betting offerings and provide their users with an exceptional experience.”

By leveraging BETBY’s AI-driven technology, AI Labs, Calímaco’s partners will gain access to a betting experience that is tailored to the needs of the Latin American market.

The brand said that it looks forward to ‘significantly enhancing’ its offering by integrating over 300,000 events, over 8,000+ markets, and more than 125 sports, and 35 esports, provided by BETBY.

“BETBY’s sportsbook technology is renowned for its flexibility, scalability, reliability, and comprehensive coverage,” added Alejandro Serrano, Head of Business Development at Calímaco.

“Incorporating their award-winning solution into our platform will empower our partners with world-class sports betting capabilities, further strengthening our presence in the Latin American market.”

An increasing demand for localised content

Continuing its focus on Latin America, last week Betby also announced that it had expanded its content portfolio with the addition of vaquejada markets – a rodeo-style sport typical for Northern Brazil, where two horse riders try to pin a bull between them and guide it to a goal.

The sport is widely followed in the country and as a result has a lot of potential as a betting market. To meet this demand, BETBY’s product features pre-live vaquejada markets, as well as a vaquejada e-sim – a game fully developed in-house by the BETBY team.

“This underscores our commitment to providing partners with tailored solutions that cater to regional betting preferences while reinforcing BETBY’s position as an innovator in the sportsbook industry,” said Betby’s Head of Sportsbook.