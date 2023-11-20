Share Facebook

bet365 has formed a deal with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) for extended sponsorship rights to the US Darts Masters.

Enhancing its support of the World Series of Darts and its competitions, the Stoke-based sportsbook has been the title partner of the New York event for two years – since it moved to The Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

A bet365 spokesperson commented: “bet365 is thrilled to extend our partnership with the PDC for two more years of thrilling darts action in New York.

“The bet365 US Darts Masters has become an unmissable event for darts fans in the USA, and we can’t wait to return to the iconic Theatre at Madison Square Garden next year.”

As one of the World Series’ most popular events, the Masters sees eight top players facing off against eight North American contenders across two days. This year, Michael van Gerwen claimed the title with an 8-0 finish against Jeff Smith.

Michael Smith was the tournament’s 2022 winner, who is also now set to be amongst the field next year when the tournament returns to the capital on 31 May-1 June.

Meanwhile, the operator will also continue as the title sponsor of the North American Championship, which will be held in the afternoon session on day two and features eight US and Canadian stars facing off for that title.

The company’s sponsorship of the US Darts Masters comes during a period of expansion in the stateside market, with the firm having gone live in Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio and Iowa this year.

“The US Darts Masters is one of our most popular World Series of Darts events and we’re delighted that bet365 have extended their support for that and the North American Championship,” added PDC Chief Executive, Matt Porter.

“The Theater at Madison Square Garden has become a real home for these events; we’ve enjoyed a fantastic atmosphere in the last two years and anticipation is already building for our return in 2024.”