Shape Games kickstarts South Africa strategy with SunBet

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Shape Games will provide its front-end services to SunBet under the terms of a deal enabled by its parent company’s Kambi’s partnership with the operator.

South African firm SunBet, which is owned by the Sun International group, is aiming to enhance the customer experience by integrating Shape Games’ native frontend solution.

The Copenhagen-based developer is rolling out its services across both online and retail, coupled with sportsbook solutions from Kambi, to deliver a ‘tailored user experience’ for SunBet.

Simon Gregory, SunBet CEO, said: “The customer experience has been at the forefront of SunBet which has been one of the driving factors of our recent growth.

“By partnering with Shape Games our goal is to enhance our customer’s gaming experience by delivering a native app for our Android and Apple users that is best in class, and will deliver a phenomenal, personalised user experience which will make our users love every moment at SunBet.”

The partnership underlines Shape’s ambition to deliver a tailored customer experience to the South African betting market as a whole, with the sector being one of Africa’s most developed and well established.

Meanwhile, the deal further strengthens Kambi’s long-running sportsbook partnership with Sun International which was renewed in February this year. Shape Games has been a subsidiary of Kambi since September 2022 when it was acquired for €38.5m.

Morten Tonnesen, CCO at Shape Games, added: “Collaboration with SunBet marks a significant milestone, as we join forces to deliver a highly personalised gaming experience to South African players.

“It’s not only our first client in Africa but also a significant win for us, as we bring another valued client of Kambi on board. We are proud that SunBet has entrusted us with the task of bringing best-in-class, native app experience for both Android and iOS users.”