Sportradar ‘unlocks potential’ of NBA optical tracking data for BetMGM

BetMGM has signed a new deal with Sportradar for access to products and services to be powered by official NBA optical tracking data.

For the first time, the sports technology company will provide BetMGM access to ‘next-generation products and services’ that leverage NBA optical tracking data, which is provided exclusively by Sportradar through its partnership with the league.

Eduard Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer at Sportradar, commented: “We’re pleased our value-add products and services will unlock the potential of NBA optical tracking data for BetMGM, while supporting the return-on-investment of our partnership with the NBA.”

In detail, the collaboration provides more in-depth data to enable BetMGM to grow its player-prop markets and same-game parlay portfolio, as well as its in-play betting markets.

“Sportradar’s league data has enabled BetMGM to enhance our product offerings since we first partnered with them in 2018,” added BetMGM Chief Product Officer, Jarrod Schwarz.

“We expect the upcoming NBA season to be outstanding and look forward to leveraging this data for years to come.”

Sportradar has also just announced a three-year partnership with DerbyWheel (DW) – a new global concept from Professional Keirin.

This agreement sees the firm’s integrity services help protect Keirin racing’s competitions, as DW brings the sport to a global audience after having previously been a closed domestic company in Japan and Korea.