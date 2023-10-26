Share Facebook

Sportradar has announced a three-year partnership with DerbyWheel (DW) – a new global concept from Professional Keirin.

The agreement sees the sports technology company’s integrity services help protect Keirin racing’s competitions, as DW brings the sport to a global audience after having previously been a closed domestic company in Japan and Korea.

Andreas Krannich, Sportradar Executive Vice President Integrity Services, commented: “As Keirin Racing’s new global event, Derby Wheel sets high standards from the start. And, it shows that it is firmly dedicated to providing a clean and fair sport to its fans.”

DW is a new global sporting event from Pro Keirin Racing focusing on the globalisation of the historic Professional Keirin Track Cycle Racing.

Today, it is organised largely as a closed domestic company in Japan and Korea, therefore, the first season will be officially released in 2024.

Keirin is currently the best-known track cycling event in Japan and Korea, and the agreement will see Sportradar protect DW from threats such as match fixing, doping and other fraud.

Sportradar will utilise betting monitoring through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), whilst providing intelligence and investigation, integrity auditing, and education and prevention services for professional DW drivers.

“The formation of this partnership implements robust measures to mitigate any integrity threats that may arise,” Krannich continued. “At Sportradar, we are fully committed to supporting our partners’ integrity operations and look forward to supporting DerbyWheel for years to come.”

Being one of the five sports that are legal to bet on and operates as a successful sports betting business, Keirin is very popular with bettors in Japan.

Therefore, the DW business model will focus on content distribution to provide live feeds and data to licensors for sports betting purposes supported by DW’s other commercial event revenues.

CEO of DerbyWheel, James Pope, concluded: “Sportradar has the credentials to operate the best range of solutions for the sports, media and betting industries. Therefore, we are extremely proud to partner with them.

“Operating at the gold standard level from the beginning is of enormous importance to us. Our partnership with Sportradar shows our commitment to integrity and ensuring that DerbyWheel events deliver high quality sport at the height of fair play.”