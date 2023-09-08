SportyBet ad with Real Madrid stars to ‘inspire bettors’ across Africa

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

SportyBet – the official partner of Real Madrid in Africa – has launched an ad featuring three of Real Madrid’s top players.

Éder Militão – who is also a Global Ambassador for the betting company – Federico Valverde, and Aurélien Tchouaméni all feature in the commercial.

In detail, set in an African household, the ad introduces viewers to unique offerings such as the first-class video solution, enabling live game watch and bet functionalities, in a ‘humorous’ fashion.

Elías Gallego, VP of Business Development, Marketing and Media at SportyBet, said: “This television commercial in collaboration with Real Madrid exemplifies SportyBet’s commitment to bringing the thrill of world-class football to our African users.”

The TV ad will be shown across Africa and featured on SportyTV – a free-to-air linear and online sports television network in Nigeria and Ghana. It can currently be watched on the operator’s YouTube channel.

“We believe this commercial will not only captivate fans but also inspire a new generation of sports betting enthusiasts across the continent,” added Gallego. “Together with Real Madrid, we’re raising the game in Africa.”

SportyBet currently sponsors the LaLiga club for the third consecutive season. It also holds a partnership with Manchester City as of March this year, and recently renewed its links to Michael Essien, who is the group’s African Ambassador.