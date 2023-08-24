Kindred backs up prop tech launch plans with OddsMatrix deal

Share Facebook

To support plans for the launch of a new proprietary platform in the US, Kindred has signed a sports data supply agreement with EveryMatrix sportsbook division Oddsmatrix.

OddsMatrix will provide the Unibet and 32Red operator with historical and current data covering ice hockey, basketball, tennis and football, providing a particular boost to Kindred’s proprietary modelling technology.

An established group in Europe, Kindred is moving towards a B2B operation in the US, having launched its proprietary platform in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The group has also gone down a B2B2C route in states such as Washington, operating Unibet branded sportsbooks in tribal casinos.

Ben Colley, Group Head of Trading at Kindred, said: “In order to develop the most robust models to generate the most innovative and accurate markets, we needed both historical and a real-time provision of data of the highest possible resolution.

“We’ve been really happy with what we’ve seen from OddsMatrix and our team of Quant Analysts and Data Scientists are now fully armed to take our internal R&D work in the modelling space to the next level.

“This cutting-edge technology makes up part of the bedrock of what we’re doing here at Kindred, and this is yet another stepping stone on the journey to complete control of our sportsbook product offering.”

The sports data services OddsMatrix provides to Kindred include betting odds, scores and real-time settlements covering both traditional and esports events.

The firm’s data feed also enables combining of odds, settlements and scores from multiple providers into a single feed for a ‘more competitive and relevant’ betting offering.

Although Kindred’s proprietary sportsbook is targeting the US market, the new data deal between the Stockholm-based operator and Malta-headquartered EveryMatrix has a global scope.

For EveryMatrix, the agreement marks an expansion of the group’s North American presence, with deals having been signed with the likes of betPARX, DraftKings and most recently WynnBet.

Erik Nyman, President EveryMatrix Americas, said: “Kindred was one of the first licensed operators in our industry and their expansion from northern Europe across the world is nothing short of remarkable.

“We are honoured to be an integral part of their new sportsbook and the cooperation between the companies has been second-to-none. We are excited to follow their roll out and continue to support their growth initiatives.”