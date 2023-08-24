10Bet and PABS extend UK&I racing data deal

Share Facebook

10Bet has announced a deal with PA Betting Services (PABS) – a provider of multimedia solutions for the betting industry.

The extended partnership allows for the supply of UK and Irish horse racing data, as well as UK Greyhound Racing Data, for a further three years.

Yatir Gal from 10Bet said: “Extending our contract with PA Betting Services was a no-brainer. Their consistent delivery of thorough and dependable data is unmatched. We’re eagerly looking forward to the new possibilities this strengthened partnership will bring.”

The partnership will ensure the continuous supply of ‘top-tier’ data to 10Bet, whilst also opening doors for future collaborations, leveraging PABS’ expansive racing and editorial coverage.

PABS then detailed that the new announcement marks a ‘significant milestone’ for the company.

“We are delighted to continue our journey with 10Bet,” added Richard Store, Senior Account Director for PA Betting Services.

“Our commitment to accuracy, speed, and broad coverage is reflected in our services, and we’re thrilled to sustain this momentum in our partnership over the next three years.”

Meanwhile, the firm, looking ahead, has said that it aims to expand its services under this partnership, providing enhanced racing content and coverage from other territories.

“This growth is a testament to the company’s commitment to exploring new markets and products,” PABS concluded.

Similarly, in recent weeks, PABS also renewed its contact with Oddschecker for data and content services in horse racing.

The five-year contract renewal includes race verdicts, comments and tips via the PABS racing distribution platform for domestic fixtures to support Oddschecker’s services around the sport.