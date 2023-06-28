Share Facebook

PA Betting Services (PABS) and Betsson have formed a new agreement for the supply of horse racing content into its online sportsbooks.

The Nasdaq Stockholm-listed operator will receive editorial content for domestic horse racing, including race verdicts, comments, and tips delivered through PABS’ distribution platform.

Keiron Muir, Account Director at PA Betting Services, stated: ”We are pleased to be the chosen partner of Betsson for horseracing content.

“It’s exciting to see their coverage and demand continue to grow, and we are thrilled to have strengthened and diversified our partnership further.”

The betting content aims to bring ‘added value’ to brands including RaceBets – Betsson’s flagship racing sportsbook.

“We are delighted to have reached a new agreement with PA Betting Services. After working with them for multiple years, we knew we could rely on them to deliver reliable and accurate content,” added Harry Walter, Head Of RaceBets.

“This new agreement supports our commitment in providing our customers with a top-quality betting experience.”

Last month, Richard Duncan, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at PABS, spoke to SBC News with regards to standing out in a competitive market.

“Our expertise in content writing and strong ties to global sports media affords us vast reach into global talent pools,” he said.

“We are uniquely placed to help customers scale, delivering localised and personalised content for sports betting fans in the highly competitive emerging and maturing markets of Latin America, the US and Canada but also in mature markets such as the UK/I and Australia.

“Our network enables us to offer native content written in local languages and vernacular at scale and that performs better than translation services while at a price point that is highly competitive.”