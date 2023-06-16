Genius Sports to drive ‘next stage of growth’ in Vietnam basketball

Share Facebook

Genius Sports has secured a long term deal with the Vietnam Pro Basketball League (VBA), building on its support for the sport.

The UK-based sports data and technology company will help to drive the next stage of the league’s global growth while safeguarding its competitions from the threat of match-fixing via its official data tools, live streaming distribution and integrity services.

Mohamed Feizel, Head of Sports and Broadcast, APAC at Genius Sports, said: “As one of the most dynamic leagues in Asian basketball, we’re delighted to partner with the Vietnam Basketball Association, helping to drive the next stage of their global growth.

“Our proven basketball solutions and global distribution networks will help to connect the VBA with new audiences worldwide.”

In detail, the VBA – which is the first nationwide Men’s Pro Basketball League in the country – will allow Genius Sports to capture and distribute its official live data and video streams exclusively with its portfolio of global partners.

To safeguard Vietnam basketball from the threat of match-fixing, the company will provide 24/7 monitoring technology which uses bespoke algorithms to automatically flag anomalous betting activity.

“We’re excited to welcome Genius Sports to the VBA family,” added Tran Chu Sa, Chief Operating Officer of the VBA. “Having Genius Sports as a new partner enables us to thrive in a new era of digital fan engagement for VBA everywhere.”

The 2023 VBA season officially began last weekend with seven teams competing in one of the largest leagues in Asian basketball.

As a partner of over 200 basketball leagues and federations already, Genius Sports will provide FIBA LiveStats to capture official play-by-play statistics on every game, powering the VBA’s live broadcasts, scoreboards, websites and other fan-facing platforms.

“Genius Sports’ tools will also support VBA to strengthen fraud prevention, and prove that in every season, VBA is worthy of the fans’ trust in transparent and exciting matches,” Chu Sa concluded.

Similarly, May saw Genius Sports enhance its partnership with the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) to launch an integrity programme to tackle match-fixing threats.

The company now provides the league with forensic data and insights regarding global wagering on its events.