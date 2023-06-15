Superbet Group announces new international leadership team

Share Facebook

Superbet Group has restructured its executive management team to support the company’s ongoing international expansion, which will impact its day-to-day business operations.

This shift in the C-level landscape is spearheaded by the appointment of Stephen Parry, former CEO of William Hill International, as the new Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Superbet Group.

Parry, an expert in business transformation, is tasked with establishing a “new hub for operational excellence” within the group. His role will focus on optimizing retail, online, and core business operations.

Andrei Dușu will lead the new strategy for Superbet Group’s international expansion as the Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO). Dușu, who previously served as a senior strategist for Google and McKinsey and co-founded Flawless – an AI-powered, real-time support application for business operations – will oversee mergers, acquisitions, international expansion, business intelligence, and strategy.

Rounding out the trio of new appointments is Glyn Hughes, who takes up the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hughes, an experienced financial leader who formerly served as CFO and Executive Vice President at the International Workplace Group (IWG) and CFO and Interim CEO at Mothercare, brings a wealth of knowledge to the team.

The bolstered leadership team will report directly to Johnny Hartnett, the CEO of Superbet Group. Hartnett commented: “As we embark on the next stage of our growth journey, it is incredibly exciting to add experienced and capable leaders like Stephen, Andrei, and Glyn to the Superbet management team.”

“Their experience across a range of sectors and geographies means they will be a critical part of executing our ambition – to take the business from our home in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to the rest of Europe and beyond.”

The company’s internal changes also include the promotion of Adam Lamentowicz to the position of VP of Superbet International. Lamentowicz, formerly the CEO and Country Manager for Superbet Poland, will supervise international operations under the Superbet brand, excluding the Romanian market. He will report directly to Adam Shaw, Chief Revenue Officer of the group.

In conclusion, Superbet has laid a solid foundation for sustaining its growth, further solidifying its position as a global contender among the strongest firms in the gambling industry.