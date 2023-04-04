Share Facebook

Parimatch has secured sponsorship of the Stock Car Pro Series – a touring car auto racing series based in Brazil, organised by Vicar.

The two-year deal sees the Ukraine-founded, Cyprus-based betting company start its activities in Brazilian motorsport.

Maksym Tsaryk, Director of Parimatch Brazil, stated: “Brazil has a remarkable tradition in world motorsport, and Stock Car has been instrumental in connecting the country’s fans with this sport.

“Personally, I’m a big fan of racing, and I believe this is one of the most promising areas in the world of sports betting.

“Parimatch is pleased to join this high-adrenaline modality to value the high level of athletes who provide us with unforgettable and spectacular scenes on circuits across the country.”

The operator has recently entered the Brazilian market, becoming Botafogo‘s master sponsor with the biggest sponsorship contract in the club’s history, and also supporting the Campeonato Paulista.

“We are sure that, in addition to football, which also provides us with a different show at each match, we will conquer another place in the hearts of four-wheel lovers by supporting the most important category of Brazilian motorsport, which is currently celebrating the return of competition,” Tsaryk added.

The platform already makes betting odds available on its website for the first stage of the sport’s 2023 season.

Furthermore, Fernando Julianelli, CEO of Vicar, expressed that the company is ‘very happy and proud’ to welcome Parimatch to Stock Car as its new sponsor.

“It is yet another world leader in its segment that will benefit from the versatility and scope of our platform,” he said.

“We are about to start a new season, and nothing better than starting this cycle alongside one of the giants in this segment, which is growing uninterruptedly in Brazil and around the world.”

The 2023 season of the Stock Car Pro Series began over the weekend at the Ayrton Senna International Racetrack in Goiânia.