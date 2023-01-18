Share Facebook

Betmotion has announced that Brazilian goalkeeper Everson has joined the group as a brand ambassador.

Everson Felipe Marques Pires will produce betting content on social networks and will participate in several brand initiatives, some in partnership with the operator’s other ambassadors.

Country Manager of Betmotion Brazil, Fernanda Gomes, stated: “Everson’s arrival as Betmotion ambassador is a source of great joy.

“He is an incredible athlete, a top-level goalkeeper, highly respected, in addition to having great affinity with his legions of fans. We are going to create a lot of content and many fun projects.”

The 32-year-old joins the sportsbook’s portfolio of ambassadors which currently includes digital influencers Negrete and Billy, as well as MMA fighter Mackenzie Dern.

Furthermore, in celebration of the deal, Everson will be giving away a signed pair of used gloves via an Instagram competition.

Everson commented on the deal: “It is an honour to be part of the Betmotion family of ambassadors. With more than 14 years’ experience in the sports betting market, the company has been innovating in the way it relates to platform users.

“It will be a pleasure to participate in this movement, adding value to the brand and interacting more closely with our customers and followers. I’m sure it will be a successful partnership.”