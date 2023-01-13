BETER expands scope of Setka Cup with badminton addition

Ted Orme-Claye January 13, 2023 Europe, Latest News, Sportsbook Comments Off on BETER expands scope of Setka Cup with badminton addition

Further developing its sports portfolio, BETER has added badminton to its existing Setka Cup tournament, which has so far focused on table tennis.

Expanding the scope of the betting event, BETER will power the Sekta Cup’s new round-robin badminton tournament, with 12 matches held per day Monday to Friday, contested by five players.

The professional competitors will compete in over 260 live events monthly, with the firm’s operator partners gaining access to streaming and odds for the matches.

Maria Mashchenko, General Manager of BETER Sports, said: “We’re excited to launch badminton within our tournament’s platform because it’s one of the most popular and played sports in the world.

“It’s also one of the fastest-growing sports, attracting the attention of bettors and sportspeople around the world. So, it definitely has huge potential for the betting market.”

BETER further stated that a high value will be placed on the integrity of the events, particularly the ‘principles and rules of fair play’, using the firm’s in-house integrity system.

The expansion is the first enhancement BETER has made to the Setka Cup since the rollout of the tournament in Poland in October 2022. 

Mashchekno added: “We believe BETER is perfectly placed to extend, develop and enhance the fast sports industry as a whole, having already established itself as the leading provider for table tennis and now we’re cementing that position by launching these badminton tournaments.”

