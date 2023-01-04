Share Facebook

EstrelaBet has reached an agreement with Brazilian football team América Futebol Clube to become the main sponsor of the club.

The two-year deal will see the operator’s branding ‘significantly’ placed on the top-tier team’s shirts.

Named the biggest sponsorship deal in the Belo Horizonte -based club’s history, EstrelaBet will also be featured on the women’s team shirts and in the Under-20 (men’s) category.

Rafael Zanette, Head of Sponsorships at EstrelaBet, stated: “We have all followed the growth of the club in recent seasons. For the second consecutive year, América will compete in a continental competition.

“In 2022, it reached the group stage of the Libertadores. This year, it has the Copa Sudamericana ahead. It’s important for us to be together and be part of a joint evolution.”

Furthermore, the EstrelaBet brand will also be present on the team kits during the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior.

Marcus Salum, President of América Futebol Clube, added that the objective of the agreement is to ‘place the club on another level in the national scenario’.

“We are working hard to consolidate América at a new level, and the arrival of EstrelaBet is another step in this direction,” he said.

“We are very happy with this sponsorship contract, which is the biggest in our centennial history. responsibility increases and our level of professionalism and conformity of deliveries with our sponsors needs to accompany this evolution.”

In 2023, América Futebol Clube – also known as Coelho – will compete for the first time in the Copa Sudamericana as the club continues to build upon its partnerships.

Similarly, last month the gambling firm also secured an agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for all of the country’s futsal teams.

The partnership with CBF Futsal, running until 2025, now gives the company branding on the chest of the team shirts, both in games and in training