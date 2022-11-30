Share Facebook

Superbet Group, a pan-European betting and gaming operator, has enhanced its partnership with Genius Sports to cover free-to-play game development.

Building on an agreement in place since 2019, which has focused on official data, trading and streaming, the updated partnership will add a new objective of player engagement and retention.

The partners will plan, build and launch a bespoke FTP predictor series for Superbet customers, backed by Genius’ programmatic creative service to drive players towards the games and other promotions and ‘create value’ for the operator.

“The vision of Superbet Group is to bring exciting, technology-powered entertainment in sports and gaming to our customers across the world,” said Adam Shaw, Chief Revenue Officer at Superbet Group.

“To deliver on that promise, we have a strategy of consistent investments in developing our own proprietary core technology. At the same time, we recognise Genius Sports Limited is the right kind of partner that can increase the variety of our digital offering and enhance the quality of our customer experience.”

A Romanian brand owned by Serbian businessman Sacha Dragi, SuperBet has been placing an enhanced focus on technology to drive its growth, having moved to enhance its profile in Western Europe last year by acquiring Napoleons Sports and Casino.

In pursuit of further development, Superbet intends to construct proprietary technology ‘which can be scaled to global leader standards’, whilst partnering with established sportstech providers such as Genius.

Meanwhile, for Genius the enhanced arrangement is a continuation of its activities in FTP production, having made data-driven fantasy, trivia and pick-em games utilised by operators such as Betway and leagues such as the NFL and MLB.

The deal comes towards the end of a positive trading year for the London-based firm, which reduced its net losses by 90% as of Q3 2022, with post-quarterly developments including a partnership expansion with bet365 and an enhancement of its Premier League data rights.

Josh Linforth, MD, Media & Engagement at Genius Sports, added: “Our partnership with Superbet Group will set a new standard for collaborating closely with sportsbooks to build games and experiences that truly engage and entertain their customers.

“Together, we’ll devise and build bespoke predictor games and marketing campaigns that will enable Superbet to find out what really resonates with their audience and drive year-round engagement.”