Kaizen Gaming and its gaming brand Betano have launched in a North American market for the first time, debuting in Ontario, Canada.
Betano enters North America with Ontario launch

Conor Porter November 29, 2022

Betano is providing a portfolio of over 30 sports and more than 1,000 casino games to players in the Canadian province.

The gaming brand has gone live in Ontario during the peak season of all major sports leagues, including NHL, NFL and NBA, as well as the FIFA World Cup, which the brand is a Regional Supporter of in Europe.

“We are excited to enter a new market, but also a new territory for Betano and Kaizen Gaming,” stated Julio Iglesias Hernando, Chief Commercial Officer of Kaizen Gaming.

“The competition is intense in Ontario but we are confident that with our solid product offering, backed by our proprietary technology, we will offer a superior sports betting and gaming experience to millions of Canadians.”

Kaizen Gaming’s Betano and Stoiximan brands are now live in 12 markets across Europe and Latin America.

 

