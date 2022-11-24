Sportsbet overhauls FTP offering with Low6 integration

Share Facebook

Low6 has announced its latest operator launch, integrating one of its free-to-play products onto Sportsbet’s platform.

A prominent brand in the Australian sports betting space, Flutter Entertainment’s Sportsbet has launched Super Fantasy Soccer as its first partnership title with Low6.

The product is a spin-off from Low6’s whitelabel Ultimate Fan range, awarding players with ‘packdrops’ featuring athletes and team cards to create a World Cup squad lineup.

Players compete in a global leaderboard each gameweek of the tournament, competing for a global prizepool of $50,000, and can also play against friends in Invitational Leagues.

Jamie Mitchell, Low6 CEO, said: “We’re very proud to be working with Sportsbet and excited to help them continue to grow their market-leading position in Australia with innovative gamification.

“Given the success of UltimateFan, we’re confident that our leading sports products will acquire new Sportsbet users on mass as well as increasing daily active users throughout the World Cup and beyond.”

By partnering with Sportsbet, Low6 is maintaining focus on its new ambitions this year as a B2B white label provider to betting and gaming firms.

The group updated its brand identity, logo and tagline in July to reflect its new ambitions, and since then has partnered with prominent operators such as Yolo Groups‘s Sportsbet.io and Rivalry, whilst securing investment from BlueBet last month.

However, the agreement with the Flutter brand also marks a continuation of the success experienced by the group’s UltimateFan range, which has been installed over 200,000 times to date according to the firm’s figures.

The products were first launched for the UEFA 2020 European Championship, and have since been incorporated by the likes of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and LA Chargers.