William Hill to operate in-stadium sportsbook at Celtic FC

William Hill has signed a partnership with the Scottish top-flight’s Celtic FC, becoming the club’s official in-stadium betting partner.

This will allow the 888Holdings-owned brand to operate betting facilities at the Scottish Premiership champions’ Celtic Park stadium for the next two seasons.

The bookmaker plans to offer exclusive offers and promotions to Hoops fans as the 2022-23 campaign continues, with Celtic currently leading the table a few points ahead of fierce cross-city rivals Rangers.

Liam McKee, William HIll’s Director of Media, Sponsorship & UK Creative, said: “We are delighted to partner up with Celtic at their iconic home and deliver our unrivalled retail betting experience to the Celtic faithful.

“It promises to be another exciting season at Paradise, and we are thrilled to be along for the journey.”

The agreement marks a return of William Hill’s visibility in Scottish football since its partnership with the Scottish Cup and National Team ended on 30 June 2020 after nine years.

Increased media and public criticism of promotion of betting and gaming brands in Scottish football were cited as reasons behind Hills’ and the Scottish FA’s decision not to renew the partnership.

Additionally, as one of the ‘big four’ members of the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) – along with Entain, bet365 and Flutter Entertainment – William Hill has committed to limiting marketing and sponsorship around football clubs.

However, the new arrangement with Celtic does not represent a betting sponsorship agreement, as the club already has such a deal in place with Dafabet.

The partnership focuses entirely around William Hill managing Celtic Park’s in-stadia betting offering, a common trait of many football venues across the UK in the form of betting kiosks.

In Celtic’s statement, the club asserted that the company has been ‘part of the local community for decades’, having recently redeveloped its retail outlet outside the stadium.

Adrian Filby, Celtic FC Commercial Director, added: “We are very pleased to be partnering with an industry leader in William Hill. We are certain that supporters who use this service will benefit from an enhanced stadium experience throughout the season.”