BetVictor starts talkSPORT Bet recruitment drive

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Ahead of the launch of talkSPORT Bet later this year, BetVictor has initiated a recruitment drive for its latest white label offering.

A LinkedIn post from the operator revealed that it is searching for a Head of the talkSPORT BET sportsbook brand, as well as a Display Executive, Acquisition Executive, Engagement Executive and Affiliate Manager.

Additionally, the company is also seeking a spokesperson, responsible for promoting the newly established brand across media channels and events ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which the partners aim to launch in time for.

“This is the dream job for many sports enthusiasts!! We are hiring,” Emma Heyde, BetVictor Talent Partner stated on Linkedin, referring to the Spokesperson position.

“We are on the hunt for our spokesperson; an individual who can represent talkSPORT BET across all digital and traditional media platforms and sponsored events.

“This is a new brand launching in time for the World Cup so you will be the face synonymous with talkSPORT BET from inception.”

BetVictor first partnered with talkSPORT in August, with plans to manage a betting site using the sports talk radio station’s branding under a white label agreement.

The partners aim to combine BetVictor’s experience in betting, in particular its wagering software and operational capabilities, with talkSPORT’s ‘trusted editorial brand’.

As well as operating its own flagship betting and gaming site, BetVictor manages several white label holdings, including Parimatch UK, BildBet and Heart Bingo – franchised from international B2B and B2C firm Parimatch Tech, German daily newspaper Bild and British radio channel Heart.

Explaining the objectives of its new venture at the time of announcement, BetVictor CCO Brent Almedia said: “talkSPORT BET will take the great things about talkSPORT radio and add a betting experience to offer players more ways to enjoy sport and engage with their favourite sporting events.

“We are fully committed to creating a safe and entertaining gambling experience with everything a sports fan could want in a betting brand.”