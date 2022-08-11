BetVictor expands white label portfolio with talkSPORT BET launch

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sports radio station talkSPORT plans to significantly expand its sports betting presence with the launch of a new brand, talkSPORT BET, in partnership with BetVictor.

The partners have stated that the talkSPORT BET brand will combine BetVictor’s experience in betting with the radio station’s ‘trusted editorial brand’ as a popular source of sports-oriented news and entertainment among the UK public.

BetVictor’s role in the partnership will see the online sportsbook utilise its proprietary wagering software and operational capabilities to support the launch of the new product.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with such a well-respected sports brand,” said Brent Almedia, BetVcitor Group CCO.

“talkSPORT BET will take the great things about talkSPORT radio and add a betting experience to offer players more ways to enjoy sport and engage with their favourite sporting events.

“We are fully committed to creating a safe and entertaining gambling experience with everything a sports fan could want in a betting brand.”

For BetVictor, the project represents an expansion of its existing product portfolio, currently consisting of its existing flagship brand along with its white label holdings.

Michael Tabor’s online sportsbook currently operates the Parimatch UK website, BildBet and Heart Bingo – franchised under white label agreements from Parimatch Tech, German daily tabloid Bild and British radio station Heart respectively.

The new brand will sit alongside talkSPORT’s existing commercial arrangements with betting operators, such as show sponsorships, advertising and affiliate partnerships.

A betting page currently exists on the group’s website, featuring tips and promotions on sports such as horse racing and football from the likes of Paddy Power, 888 and bet365, among others.

Gareth Williams, talkSPORT Betting and Gaming Director, remarked: “talkSPORT is the world’s biggest sports radio station with a loyal community of listeners. This partnership showcases the power and reach of the talkSPORT brand across its audio and digital properties.

“As well as the potential for on-air commercial partnerships, talkSPORT Bet will be able to access our digital audiences through creative online activations such as odds integrations and betting widgets.”

UK gambling has seen a number of failed betting and news media partnerships, most recently the multi-million-pound failure of the SunBets joint-venture formed by Tabcorp and News UK Group.

Shut down in 2018, Tabcorp was forced to pay Rupert Murdoch’s News UK £70 million to for forfeit its operating contract of Sun Bets, that had failed to secure a UK audience.