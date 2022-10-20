FSB hires new HR lead amid global growth plans

Share Facebook

Michaela Bonomini has joined FSB as the B2B sports betting and igaming supplier’s new Chief People Officer, responsible for coordinating global HR activities.

This will include leading the group’s people operations across its international regions and developing an ‘overarching people-centric strategy’, in order to maintain high employee retention rates.

Bonomini is former Group Head of HR at GVC Holdings – now Entain – where she was responsible for restructuring and people transformation programs following the acquisition of Bwin.Party in 2016.

“FSB’s growth into a Tier 1 global supplier over the last 18 months has been hugely impressive and I’m passionate about playing a key role in this continuing growth journey,” the new CPO commented.

“My job now is to work closely with our people across the regions and put dynamic practices in place to make sure FSB continues to attract, develop and retain top talent.”

Bonomini is the third former member of senior GVC management to join FSB, following the appointments of Ken Paterson as Global Delivery Director and former CTO Keith Ladlaw as a board member.

She assumes her role at FSB as the firm seeks to maintain momentum on its international growth, with particular progress being made of late in the North American betting markets.

The group has secured licence approval in US betting and gaming hub Nevada, and further north in Canada’s most populous province Ontario, whilst eastward deals have been clinched in Europe with the likes of OlyBet and Bet Central.

“Michaela is another outstanding hire into our growing, global executive team,” remarked Dave McDowell, FSB CEO.

“Building a structure around our internal culture and employee benefit programme has been a key priority of ours and as our employee numbers continue to grow globally, it was clear we needed to recruit a major industry figure to enable us to execute this across our regions with skill, experience and understanding.

“Michaela’s top of the market experience at GVC meant she was the clear choice to fill this role and we’re thrilled to have her on board.”