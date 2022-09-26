FSB gains licence approval in US gaming hub Nevada

Share Facebook

In a major milestone for its North American expansion plans, FSB has been approved for operations in Nevada by the state’s Gaming Control Board (NGCB).

The London-based B2B betting and gaming supplier received a Manufacturers and Information Service Provider from the NGCB last Thursday, enabling it to commence operations in one of North America’s biggest gaming states.

FSB states that the licence enables it to ‘carefully curate’ a sports betting experience demanded by the Nevada player base and market, whilst describing the territory as a ‘key jurisdiction’.

Dave McDowell, FSB CEO, said: “Receiving our licence in this crucial, critical jurisdiction clearly captures the momentum we’re experiencing as a business at this moment.

“We aspire to be part of the long-term sports betting story in Nevada and look forward to embracing this market opportunity and, in the long term, aspiring to disrupt the North America region generally with our Tier 1 tech stack.

“We are very thankful to the NGCB for their time and attention over this thorough, detailed process.”

FSB had previously been ‘unanimously recommended’ for the licence by the NGCB, in line with its expansion strategy in continent, targeting an enhanced presence across both the US and Canada.

The firm most recently secured licences in South Dakota and Ontario, seeking – like other European firms – to capitalise on the rapid growth of the North American betting industry.

Ian Freeman, Chief Revenue Officer at FSB, added: “This is a hugely satisfying moment for us all at FSB. Securing a licence in Nevada was a central pillar of our long-term strategic plan for the North American region.

“This milestone moment represents a significant step forward towards realising our commercial goals and communicates a clear message that FSB is stepping into the No.1 global challenger brand slot in B2B sports betting.

“We now look forward, with confidence, to going live in this critical market with key segments of our client base.”