Ed Clark to drive Soft2Bet’s sportsbook development

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Former William Hill International Executive Ed Clark will join Soft2Bet as the company’s Head of Sportsbook.

In his new role, Clark will spearhead Soft2Bet’s brand development whilst also taking charge of the solution provider’s sportsbook strategies as it continues to expand into new markets.

“I am delighted to join Soft2Bet and build on the already impressive growth of the sportsbook vertical,” he commented. “It’s an exciting opportunity to work with some innovative sportsbook brands in a range of different markets.”

Clark previously spent four years as the Head of Sportsbook at William Hill International. In this capacity, he “played a vital role” in the performance of the operator’s sportsbook vertical across a number of markets.

His responsibilities at Soft2Bet, the company explained, “will revolve around asserting leadership by developing our activities in new territories, while delivering highly responsible gaming experiences in both the sports betting and casino spheres”.

Uri Poliavich, CEO of Soft2Bet, said: “We believe this appointment will further strengthen our Sports Department and expand the Group’s reach in numerous emerging markets.

“We are excited for Ed Clark to join the Group and are looking forward to a successful collaboration.”