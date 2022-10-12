Former William Hill International Executive Ed Clark will join Soft2Bet as the company’s Head of Sportsbook.

Ed Clark to drive Soft2Bet’s sportsbook development

Erin-Marie Gallagher October 12, 2022 Europe, Latest News, Sportsbook Comments Off on Ed Clark to drive Soft2Bet’s sportsbook development

Former William Hill International Executive Ed Clark will join Soft2Bet as the company’s Head of Sportsbook.

In his new role, Clark will spearhead Soft2Bet’s brand development whilst also taking charge of the solution provider’s sportsbook strategies as it continues to expand into new markets.

“I am delighted to join Soft2Bet and build on the already impressive growth of the sportsbook vertical,” he commented. “It’s an exciting opportunity to work with some innovative sportsbook brands in a range of different markets.”

Clark previously spent four years as the Head of Sportsbook at William Hill International. In this capacity, he “played a vital role” in the performance of the operator’s sportsbook vertical across a number of markets.

His responsibilities at Soft2Bet, the company explained, “will revolve around asserting leadership by developing our activities in new territories, while delivering highly responsible gaming experiences in both the sports betting and casino spheres”.

Uri Poliavich, CEO of Soft2Bet, said: “We believe this appointment will further strengthen our Sports Department and expand the Group’s reach in numerous emerging markets.

“We are excited for Ed Clark to join the Group and are looking forward to a successful collaboration.”

SBC News Ed Clark to drive Soft2Bet’s sportsbook development

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Clever Advertising: taking the lead on cyber security innovation

Clever Advertising: taking the lead on cyber security innovation

Cyber security is a sector which is constantly undergoing changes, so more often than not …

SBC News FeedConstruct: gaining more control over streaming content

FeedConstruct: gaining more control over streaming content

Harutyun Grkikyan, FeedConstruct Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, spoke at the recent SBC Summit Barcelona …

SBC News Yoel Zuckerberg to ‘press ahead’ Soft2Bet innovation strategy as CPO

Yoel Zuckerberg to ‘press ahead’ Soft2Bet innovation strategy as CPO

Soft2Bet has confirmed its latest c-level appointment, naming Yoel Zuckerberg as Chief Product Officer (CPO), …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies