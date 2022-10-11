Sportsbet.io offers educational bet content for Brazilian basketball fans

Share Facebook

Sportsbet.io has formed a partnership with the Novo Basquete Brasil (NNB) – the national basketball league of Brazil – to offer ‘educational’ content on its digital platforms.

Focused on betting on live programs and podcasts, the content produced by the international sports betting brand during the three-year deal will give fans tips and information about statistics and bets before and during matches.

Justin Le Brocque, Head of Marketing at Sportsbet.io, commented: “The way we will use and activate the sponsorship of the LNB and our presence in the NBB, goes against the pillars of the brand: fast, fun and fair.

“We believe in partnerships that go beyond commercial relationships and we are entering to contribute to Brazilian basketball reaching many more people.”

Furthermore, the deal will also allow users to follow the other results of the day as they take place.

Delano Franco, President of the Liga Nacional de Basquete (LNB) – the governing body of the NNB – commented: “The partnership we are starting demonstrates the confidence of a relevant brand in the international sports scenario in the work carried out by the league, whose main objective is to make clubs and the sport itself increasingly stronger.”

“Together, we will bring the excitement of gaming, entertainment and quality content to basketball fans across Brazil. And the use of digital platforms will offer visibility and engagement to our new sponsor.”

The NNB has added that the deal will boost interaction with its competitions throughout the season, which includes during broadcasts as well as digital influencers.Sportsbet.io continues to build upon its presence in the Brazilian sports scene after having previously sponsored São Paulo in football and the Copa do Brasil in men’s basketball.