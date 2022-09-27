Sky Sports to show up to 60 SPFL matches in extended deal

Share Facebook

Sky Sports has enhanced its partnership with Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) to show ‘more matches than ever before’.

The new broadcast agreement includes up to 60 matches from the Scottish top-flight exclusively live each season from 2024/25, with scope to increase this over the term of the deal.

However, for the first time, exclusive live fixtures from the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) will be made available – a minimum of five. From the current season, the broadcaster will also become an official partner of the SWPL and the title sponsor of the SWPL League Cup for the next seven years.

“Every time we extend our partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League, more football fans are watching,” said Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s EVP and CEO UK and Europe.

“With this latest extension of our long running partnership, Sky Sports customers will continue to be treated to the biggest games and even more live matches. For the first time they will also have access to Scottish Women’s Premier League matches as well, as we look to continue to bring the best football to an even wider audience.”

Also included is the latest Scottish football news across the broadcaster’s website and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from games live on Sky Sports.

SPFL CEO, Neil Doncaster, added: “This is a very significant financial and promotional deal for the SPFL and I’m delighted our clubs have overwhelmingly supported deepening their relationship with the UK’s leading sports broadcaster.

“Today’s announcement represents a major financial boost for our 42 member clubs at a time when the UK economy is facing significant headwinds, and will increase the exposure of Europe’s most exciting and passionate league.

“We have much work to do to achieve our target of paying fees to member clubs of £50m per season – but this is an important and significant first step towards that target. Sky has an unparalleled track record of capturing the spectacle and passion of our sport and this partnership will bring Scottish football’s action-packed drama to an even wider audience.”

Free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports’ digital platforms, YouTube, Sky Q and Sky Glass also make up a part of the deal, alongside coverage and visibility for the SPFL across all Sky Sports’ main social media channels.

A dedicated weekly highlights show on Sky Sports Football also aims to provide further engagement for fans.